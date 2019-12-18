Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The sign by Main Street for the morning warming center at the UCC overlooks the offices of Celtic Marketing, across the street, whose owner is one of the complainants to the town about the new 7-day a week use at the church. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
UCC sign for the new warming center, which opened at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 15. Several neighbors have filed complaints with town officials over the program, and the town recently ruled the use does not require a permit. A 15-day appeal period which could bring the issue before the town's Development Review Board ends at the close of business today, Dec. 18. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Today is the last day anyone can appeal the town’s decision that the “coffee and community warming center” program at the United Community Church on Main Street does not need a permit.
Town Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung said on Tuesday he had not received an objection to the decision that was reached after consulting with an attorney following five complaints from neighbors and one manager of a nearby apartment building who sought to have the church’s new 7-day-a-week, 4½ hour per day program go through the zoning process.
