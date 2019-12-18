ST. JOHNSBURY — Today is the last day anyone can appeal the town’s decision that the “coffee and community warming center” program at the United Community Church on Main Street does not need a permit.

Town Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung said on Tuesday he had not received an objection to the decision that was reached after consulting with an attorney following five complaints from neighbors and one manager of a nearby apartment building who sought to have the church’s new 7-day-a-week, 4½ hour per day program go through the zoning process.

