ST. JOHNSBURY — September is shaping up to be a full month at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, where a series of programs will be offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, and multiple other events for patrons to attend.
“September is turning out to be a busy and interesting programming month at the Athenaeum,” said Adele West-Fisher, Library Services Coordinator at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
A theme this month is Death Comes to the Athenaeum, with three events planned for September around mortality and how we confront it - with a Death Café planned this evening at 7 p.m., to be followed a week later, on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. with a performance by Darryll Rudy, a local man who is living with Alzheimer’s Disease; he has created a show to share his journey, titled The Denial of Death in America.
On Wednesday, Sept. 20, also at 7 p.m., a panel discussion with local professionals, including a hospice doctor, chaplain, attorney, funeral director and representative of a green cemetery in Vermont, will introduce their roles and work in the community, then open the floor up to questions during Dying to Talk About It: A Forum on Death and Dying Well.
All three events are free and open to the public.
Death Café
A flier promoting Death Café, asks, “Could facing our own mortality help inspire us to live more fully?”
Said West-Fisher, “The point of all this is by being able to talk about this … you really end up with a better quality of life.”
She said she and The Rev. Abby Pollender, interfaith chaplain at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, began talking about doing a Death Café at the Athenaeum, something offered before the COVID-19 pandemic and with success at the Athenaeum. NVRH is partnering with the Athenaeum to present the event.
“It is an unstructured evening, typically the facilitator will greet everybody and direct people that there is no expected topic,” to discuss, she said. “Tables are set up and people gravitate towards tables and the conversation generally begins organically, it’s whatever people want to talk about on the subject of death.”
What people feel and leave with is comforting, West-Fisher said; they feel like they are not alone, because they’re not.
“It’s nice to talk about this,” she said.
On the poster for the Death Café, it states, Eat Cake, Talk Death, Live Better.
“There’s always cake,” said West-Fisher.
One Man’s Story Living With Alzheimer’s
Rudy’s Sept. 13 performance may include a prop, said West-Fisher. “I think he’s bringing a coffin!”
His show is described as “A theatrical presentation/performance on the denial of death in American society.” Rudy, who “is in the process of dealing with his own death head-on,” will lead a discussion on the topic following his performance.
“He’s trying to de-mystify death,” said West-Fisher. “You need to talk about this and embrace it, because then you can live more fully.”
Rudy said in an email, “As I’ve taken in my diagnosis of Alzheimer’s over the last few years — and the fact that I will die of this disease unless something else gets me first — I’ve become painfully aware of how much we avoid talking about death in this country.”
“As a Buddhist, I’ve been talking about death for years and have learned how much unnecessary suffering comes from avoiding the topic,” Rudy said. “So, I have made it my mission to encourage death conversations, starting with this theatrical performance/presentation, to which you are most cordially invited. If you don’t come, it’ll be the death of me — LOL!.”
Dying to Talk About It: A Forum on Death and Dying Well
The final event in the three-part Death Comes to the Athenaeum series will be a panel discussion and feature Dr. Mary Ready, medical director for Northern Counties Home Health & Hospice; the Rev. Ann Hockridge, interfaith chaplain for Home Health & Hospice; Jay Abramson, elder law attorney; Steve Robinson, funeral director from Sayles Funeral Home; and Michelle Acciavatti, an advanced care planner who is creating a green cemetery in Vermont.
The forum is presented in conjunction with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Film Screening Sponsored by Alzheimer’s Association
A fourth related program is being offered on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 6:45-9 p.m., when the film Keys Bags Names Words: Hope in Aging and Dementia will be shown.
The film, sponsored by the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, “shows intimate profiles of people living with dementia and their care partners,” according to the Athenaeum. “You’ll meet doctors discussing what you can do in your life to support brain health and prevent cognitive decline. And you’ll also meet musicians and artists, scientists and policy experts from around the world engaged in a bold approach to tackle what has become the greatest global challenge for health and social care in the 21st century, dementia and brain health.”
West-Fisher said of the September events, “We’re excited about this series, it fits so nicely together. It hits some different aspects of a subject that people don’t want to talk about but do want to talk about.”
