ST. JOHNSBURY — September is shaping up to be a full month at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, where a series of programs will be offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, and multiple other events for patrons to attend.

“September is turning out to be a busy and interesting programming month at the Athenaeum,” said Adele West-Fisher, Library Services Coordinator at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments