BURLINGTON — The current water quality conditions and the tactical basin planning process for the Lake Memphremagog watershed will be discussed virtually June 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. It is hosted by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
During this kick-off meeting, DEC will provide updates on water quality challenges in the lake watershed, and the progress they say has been made over the last five years to improve waters for fishing, swimming, and boating.
The DEC will be seeking local input on how it can expand these efforts over the next five years to have the biggest impact and to meet local needs. Efforts include practices on farm, forest, and developed lands, as well as projects to restore streams, lakes and wetlands in the watershed. Practices such as wetland restoration, streamside tree planting projects, best management practices on farms, and installing stormwater treatment practices have been identified as priorities for this basin. DEC is looking for local input to guide these efforts where they can have the have the biggest impact and also meet local needs.
