Decision On Accused Car Vandal’s Competency Delayed

ST. JOHNSBURY — A doctor determined a man accused of vandalizing 47 vehicles in St. Johnsbury last month is incompetent, but a prosecutor in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday said the doctor didn’t have the full picture.
Micael Bizuneh, 33, joined his competency hearing from a room inside the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. The plan was for Judge Timothy Tomasi to decide whether Bizuneh was competent to face criminal prosecution for 21 counts of unlawful mischief.
Bizuneh has been in jail since Dec. 10, shortly after he left Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital where police had taken him on Dec. 7 because of a mental health concern. Police had arrested Bizuneh for reportedly vandalizing 45 vehicles in the village on Dec. 6.
At his arraignment on Dec. 13, a bail amount of $1,000 was ordered along with several conditions of his release, including limitations on where he can go in St. Johnsbury. All of them are properties where cars were vandalized: St. Johnsbury Academy, Maplefields, The Fairbanks Inn, Pica Pica restaurant, ABC LOL child care and Celtic Marketing.
Bizuneh had arrived in town on Dec. 6 and was placed at the Fairbanks Inn with a state voucher.
Conditions of release have not come into play as Bizuneh has not posted the $1,000 bail.
In the days leading up to Wednesday’s competency hearing, Dr. John Hearn was tasked with evaluating Bizuneh and determining whether he is competent. The report generated was not public, but its conclusion that Bizuneh is incompetent was discussed during the court hearing.
Bizuneh’s public defender attorney John Viscido supported the conclusion, but Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford did not. She said Dr. Hearn didn’t take into account mental health records from the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital where Bizuneh was between Nov. 3 and Dec. 6. She said the timeframe was significant since the day of his exit from the hospital was the same day of his alleged St. Johnsbury village vandalism spree.
“I think it’s fair to say those records are important,” she said. “I think the records (upon which competency is established) needs to be as complete as possible.”
The prosecutor said correctly establishing the mental well-being of Bizuneh is necessary in the interest of justice for the many people whose vehicles were vandalized.
“Should he be found incompetent or even insane, there is no recourse for any of the victims in any of the counties for the numerous thousands of dollars in property damage,” she said. “There’s concern about justice for the victims.”
Bizuneh has a recent history of vehicle vandalism allegations throughout the state.
Multiple courts are trying to decide how to move forward with Bizuneh. He is scheduled for an appearance in Windham County on the 31st, and he had a hearing in Addison County on Monday.
Judge Tomasi expressed concern that the treatment information from Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital was not automatically part of Dr. Hearn’s evaluation. He said he didn’t know whose failure it was, but someone “dropped the ball.”
The judge agreed with Byford that the records need to be considered; he ordered that they be made available to Dr. Hearn and that Dr. Hearn review them and submit his conclusion to the court with the additional information considered.
Bizuneh’s attorney didn’t argue against the delay in finding his client incompetent, but hoped the judge would reconsider the bail keeping Bizuneh in jail.
“This is the twenty-seventh day he’s been held in the facility, and I would just ask that he be released so that he can pursue treatment,” said Viscido.
“Where would he go if he were to be released?” questioned Byford. “He’s not welcome at the Fairbanks. It seems there may be a problem in many parts of the state as to where he would go.”
“I do feel like that based on homelessness and risk to the public that maintaining the bail is not unreasonable,” she said.
The judge said there are sufficient reasons to keep the bail in place but agreed with Viscido that the case needs to move forward as swiftly as possible.
“I appreciate the need for speed,” Judge Tomasi said.
Throughout two hearings held for Bizuneh on Wednesday afternoon, he spoke little and sounded calm and composed when he did. He respected his attorney’s encouraging him to stay quiet. At one point during the discussion on what Bizuneh would do if he got out of jail, Bizuneh said, “These (mental health) screeners are making these determinations and they really don’t know what they’re talking about.”
