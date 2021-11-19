Decking The Downtown
David Walker, with the St. Johnsbury Department of Public Works, decorates a light pole on Eastern Avenue for the holidays. A public works crew spent much of the morning, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 decorating the downtown.

