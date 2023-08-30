Decreased Tax Rate To Follow 2 Years Of Level Rate
During a 2024 draft budget work session on Tuesday, the Littleton Select Board voted to reduce the 2023-2024 tax rate by 25 cents, to $5.68. Left to right: Littleton administrative secretary Vicki Potter, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason, Littleton Select Board member Linda MacNeil, and Littleton budget committee members Diane Cummings and John Goodrich. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — After two years of maintaining a level town tax rate, the Select Board, during a work session on Tuesday, is eyeing a decreased rate for the December 2023 and April 2024 tax bills.

That would bring the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 rates of $5.93 per $1,000 of assessed valuation down 25 cents to $5.68 for 2023-2024.

