Decreased Tax Rate To Follow 2 Years Of Level Rate

During a 2024 draft budget work session on Tuesday, the Littleton Select Board voted to reduce the 2023-2024 tax rate by 25 cents, to $5.68. Left to right: Littleton administrative secretary Vicki Potter, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason, Littleton Select Board member Linda MacNeil, and Littleton budget committee members Diane Cummings and John Goodrich. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — After two years of maintaining a level town tax rate, the Select Board, during a work session on Tuesday, is eyeing a decreased rate for the December 2023 and April 2024 tax bills.
That would bring the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 rates of $5.93 per $1,000 of assessed valuation down 25 cents to $5.68 for 2023-2024.
“We want our tax rate this year to go down,” said Select Board member Carrie Gendreau.
The last two years of COVID-19 federal stimulus money and American Rescue Plan Act money awarded to towns are drying up and tougher times could be ahead, she said.
After first seeing what department heads are looking for in the upcoming budget for 2024, the Select Board is expected to take a formal vote on the 25-cent rate reduction during its Sept. 11 meeting.
“This is a good time to strike,” said Gendreau.
With the town coming in under budget for the past two years, maintaining a level tax rate for two years, and now being in a position for a rate decrease in the third year, even amid inflation, means the town is in a good position, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
Following the Littleton School Board’s Aug. 21 decision to use additional, un-budgeted state aid revenue to reduce the local school rate by 50 cents, the municipal reduction would equate to a total 75-cent tax rate decrease between the town and school, he said.
The proposed town reduction would hold Littleton’s municipal reserves at $1,267,857, which is the 5-percent minimum recommended by the New Hampshire Department of Revenue.
The town currently has $2,535,714 in uncommitted general fund reserves, a figure that rose from under $300,000 just a few years ago, and that appears to be the highest amount in the town’s history, he said.
To buy down the tax rate for 2024, more than $800,000 in reserves will be used for a $5.68 rate.
The town also has $430,000 in reserves to offset capital purchases.
If capital purchases for 2024 come in lower than expected, the tax rate could be reduced below $5.68 while maintaining the DRA’s 5-percent recommendation, said Gleason.
As of July 31, 2023, Littleton is currently 4.05 percent under budget.
Participating in Tuesday’s work session and first 2024 budget session were budget committee members Diane Cummings and John Goodrich.
The 2024 draft budget should be ready to go forward by Oct. 1, said Gleason.
On Tuesday, the Select Board, in agreement with the budget committee, also voted to take a neutral position on all 2024 petitioned warrant articles and will therefore not take budget votes to recommend any petitions or not recommend any.
