DANVILLE — A celebration was held Saturday in honor of a hometown hero.
Civil War Colonel Addison W. Preston may have died in battle in 1864, but his legacy has continued to live on in Danville and surrounding communities. On Saturday, nearly 100 people gathered in remembrance of Preston and to celebrate the return of his uniform to his hometown.
His uniform, as well as his coat with oak leaf rank insignia on the shoulders, pants, belt, wine-colored sash, boots, spurs, scabbard and sword, will now forever rest at the Choate-Sias House on Hill Street, home of the Danville Historical Society.
Danville Historical Society Director Patty Conly said obtaining the uniform is one of the most significant acquisitions ever by the historical society. Along with great assistance from the Vermont Civil War Hemlocks, the hefty buying price of $27,500 for the uniform was fundraised in just four months.
Saturday’s celebration not only displayed the new acquisitions, it also featured several speakers and the displays by Hemlocks.
“I’m very pleased and overjoyed to see that the Colonel’s uniform is finally back home here in Danville and to know that we have accomplished a mission in an overwhelmingly short amount of time to preserve the legacy of an extraordinary soldier, cavalry officer, leader, disciplinarian and of course person,” said Colby Tuller, a member of the Hemlocks. “He cared for his men and was ready to place himself wherever he sent his men, which showed what kind of officer and person he was.”
Tuller, an East Calais resident and student at U-32 in Montpelier, noticed the Preston collection when it was posted for sale last September and reached out to long-time Hemlock Steve Wakefield, who initiated a conversation with Conly about trying to acquire the Preston collection for the historical society.
“Colonel Preston is a great hero to this community, state and country,” Tuller said. “Thanks to the hard work of the historical society, the Hemlocks, this great team and the public, the dream to preserve the Colonel’s uniform is now a reality. This collection is in phenomenal condition.”
He also spoke of Union General George Custer, who was quoted after learning of Preston’s death: “There lies the best fighting colonel of the cavalry corps.”
13-year-old Luke Morrison, of the Hemlocks, kicked off the dedication with a drum cadence to sound the assembly followed by a welcome from Conly and the Pledge led by Tuller.
Attendees were then asked to go inside where they could view the uniform exhibit and listen to a handful of speakers.
Caledonia County Senator Jane Kitchel spoke and commented on her own personal connection to Preston.
“I have been putting plants on Colonel Preston’s grave for over 50 years,” she said. “Growing up in Danville, I think we all had a very strong sense of history. It is really wonderful that we can bring the rest of the collection back home. This is really an important addition and it is so impressive the outpouring support to make this happen.”
Lt. Col. Travis Myers of the Vermont Army National Guard touched upon Preston’s ability to lead and his impressive climb in rank in such a short amount of time while Bob Morey, commander of the Hemlocks explained more about why the Hemlocks chose to get involved in the effort and why they believed it was so important to bring Preston’s belongings back to Danville.
The indoor segment ended with Bob Preston, of Del Mar, California, speaking. He is the great-great-nephew of Col. Preston.
“It is such an honor to be here,” he said. “I have three sets of grandparents buried here and Addison and his wife are here as well. When the event came up I just had to be here.”
The dedication then shifted back outdoors where attendees joined in the singing of all six verses of the Battle Hymn of the Republic. After that followed a cannon and musket salute by the Hemlocks, the playing of Taps by Sally A. Fishburn and closing remarks by Dianne Smith Langmaid, President of Danville Historical Society Board of Directors.
The new Preston uniform will become a key piece of a large collection of Preston items the historical society already has in its possession. The historical society is dedicating an alcove within one of the rooms to the Preston collection. It will be enclosed by a glass front extending floor to ceiling to feature visual access while providing protection.
