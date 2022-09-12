“Deep Dive” Data Study Aims To Help Local Employers

As the challenge of finding enough employees remains for some industries in New Hampshire, a state department is advancing a first-of-its-kind data-driven study to fill in the gaps and help local employers.
Although in some areas and with certain employers the worker shortage is easing, in others it is not, and that still makes for a difficult situation, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department.
To gather and interpret the data, the state is working with an economic development services firm out of Saratoga Springs, New York, called Camoin Associates.
“We’ve been working with them on the development of some real deep dives on what are the top positions in the state that we are lacking and what industries do those apply to,” said Caswell, who during the week of Aug. 29 got a first look at some of the data that isn’t yet ready for prime time, but could be released in the coming months or early next year when it is complete.
The data will contain many useful things for policymakers and employers, he said.
“What we’re building toward is a very data-driven marketing campaign,” said Caswell. “I think we’ll see a lot of communities and states do this sort of deep dive on the data on what’s exactly happening in their labor market, but we’re going to take it a step further.”
An example is the need for computer programmers in certain categories, not just in tech, but also at institutions like banks, he said.
“It can get pretty detailed and granular,” said Caswell. “We’ll then be able to correlate that with areas of the country that have a lot of those types of positions and compare the cost of living to the two. In some cases, it might be a cheaper cost of living here or vice versa. That’s the kind of tool that we want to know … We can do hyper-local marketing to those individuals and we can share that information with employers and maybe they can adapt to the cost-of-living adjustment somehow and try to recruit some of those people. It’s just another tool for everyone to use to get at some of these needs that we have and to prioritize them.”
The goal is to see where the gaps are and identify which key sectors in the state the gap applies to, he said.
The report also indicates that in July 2019 there were 2,000 jobs listed in New Hampshire for remote workers.
In July 2022, that number jumped to 9,000, a 450-percent increase.
The question to be answered is if an increasing number of people found their way to remote work and are not showing up to jobs in other non-remote sectors.
“I do think that is a part of the puzzle for the ‘where did everybody go’ question that a lot of employers ask,” said Caswell.
