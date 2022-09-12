“Deep Dive” Data Study Aims To Help Local Employers
Many businesses along Littleton Industrial Park Road in the Littleton Industrial Park have help wanted signs seeking employees, including New England Wire Technologies, pictured here. The state of New Hampshire is advancing a data-driven study to identify the gaps and help local employers find enough workers. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

As the challenge of finding enough employees remains for some industries in New Hampshire, a state department is advancing a first-of-its-kind data-driven study to fill in the gaps and help local employers.

Although in some areas and with certain employers the worker shortage is easing, in others it is not, and that still makes for a difficult situation, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department.

