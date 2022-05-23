Defendant Exits Through Second Floor Courthouse Fire Escape Prior To Hearing

ST. JOHNSBURY — A defendant at the Caledonia County Courthouse exited the building via a second-floor fire escape on Monday afternoon, just prior to a hearing that could have led to him being jailed.
Ryan Powers, 23, of Island Pond, who is facing five charges, one a felony domestic assault charge, was issued an arrest warrant with $5,000 bail after he left the courthouse, which is where Judge Justin Jiron had told Powers to remain for the afternoon while arrangements were made for someone to take responsibility of him.
At an earlier hearing on Monday, Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi had argued that Powers be held in jail without bail, asserting Powers presents a significant danger to the alleged victims in the case.
Powers had been taken into custody by Vermont State Police on Sunday after a deputy from the Essex County Sheriff’s Department had reached out for assistance in dealing with Powers. Deputy Matthew Thomas told Trooper Logan Miller that he had reason to believe Powers had committed the crime of domestic assault and because Powers had a prior conviction of domestic assault the new charge should be a felony.
“Deputy Thomas is a Level II Certified Law Enforcement Officer of the State of Vermont and cannot charge felony charges,” noted Trooper Miller.
The trooper further determined that Powers’ criminal behavior extended to other reported victims. The investigation concluded Powers had committed crimes of criminal threatening regarding Keesha Lavigne, 25, and Kyly Humphrey, 30. Lavigne told police that Powers had threatened to kill her, Humphrey and her two children.
“Keesha stated she fears for her life and her children’s lives,” noted the trooper.
In a statement, Lavigne described Powers as “distrustful, threatening and a loose cannon.” She also noted that Powers owns a “sawed off shotgun.”
In an earlier investigation by Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby, Colby reported his department executed a search warrant at a Brighton property where Powers was staying and found a 12 gauge shotgun shell.
After processing Powers on Sunday, state police sought direction on whether to hold Powers in jail prior to arraignment but was told by the judge to release him on conditions that he stays away from the alleged victims in the case. Powers was cited to appear in court the next day.
Powers showed up to court on Monday for the arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to the domestic assault charge and four counts of criminal threatening as it related to allegations by Humphrey and Lavigne on two different dates, May 1 and May 22.
Prior to the arraignment, Illuzzi had filed a motion to hold Powers without bail. The motion notes that Powers “poses a substantial threat of physical violence, and no conditions of release will reasonably prevent the physical violence.”
Judge Jiron instead decided Powers could go free under certain conditions of release. One of those conditions is that a person acceptable to the court takes responsibility for Powers and ensures that he remains under curfew. Powers’ public defender Laura Wilson told the court that there was a person in North Troy willing to do that.
The judge told Powers to wait at court while the details were worked out for his place of curfew. The plan was to reconvene for a hearing at 4 p.m.
Prior to the 4 o’clock hearing, Illuzzi said, they learned that the person in North Troy was not interested in taking Powers into her home.
It appears Powers also learned this while waiting in the courthouse and decided to skip the hearing, taking his exit through a second-floor fire escape. Without a responsible adult to take Powers, the 4 p.m. hearing could have led to him being jailed.
