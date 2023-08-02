Defense Attorney Wins Landmark Cases Over First 40 Years

Tuesday, Aug. 1, marked the 40th anniversary of St. Johnsbury defense attorney David Sleigh.
Sleigh showed up on day one of his new job at the Public Defender’s Office on Railroad Street wearing a suit and no shoes.
“I moved here on a Sunday,” said Sleigh. “I rented a place down in Passumpsic but I stopped here in town to drop off some boxes that had my law school course notes, my bar review course notes and things that I thought were important. But I didn’t realize that the only two pairs of shoes I had were buried behind all the notes, so when I dropped the boxes off on Sunday and then woke up to put my brand new suit on Monday to come to work, I didn’t have any shoes.”
Attorney Sleigh arrived in St. Johnsbury in 1983 after spending a year in the Rutland area as a judicial law clerk.
But over the years Sleigh began handling huge cases including a prisoner at Guantanamo Bay, an accused Vermont State Police Trooper and the Twelve Tribes in Island Pond in 1984.
On June 22, 1984, Vermont State Police and Vermont Social Rehabilitation Services seized 112 children from the Twelve Tribes, and they were taken to Burke Mountain for examination. Attorney Sleigh was part of the defense team.
“They had social workers and pediatricians and cops,” said Sleigh. “They were gonna strip these kids, look for bruises, interview them about how they got bruised and then file independent abuse and assault charges. But none of the children were detained and ultimately all the cases were dismissed.”
In 2008, Attorney Sleigh joined the late defense attorney Robert Gensburg to work as partners to free an Afghanistan man detained at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Abdul Zahir was taken to Cuba due to a case of mistaken identity, said Sleigh. Zahir was held for 14 years after being arrested by the U.S. Military on July 11, 2002, at his village home during the early stages of the U.S. war in Afghanistan.
He was accused of being an al-Qaeda bomb maker named “Abdul Bari.”
Gensburg and Sleigh say Zahir was then tortured at Bagram Air Force Base in Afghanistan before being taken to Guantanamo Bay, where he joined hundreds of other detainees suspected of being terrorists and having ties to terrorism.
Fourteen years to the day later, on July 11, 2016, Zahir was finally cleared for release in a ruling by a collection of government officials who concluded Zahir wasn’t the man the government had accused him of being for a decade and called for his transfer out of Guantanamo Bay.
“We won his order of release, but he languished there for another six months, and we finally got him out and wheels down in Oman 48 hours before (Donald) Trump was sworn-in,” said Sleigh. “Trump had vowed not to allow any transfer of any detainees from Guantanamo.”
Sleigh says the most damning thing for the government is that Zahir’s innocence was not a secret.
“It was absolutely clear, and they knew within days that he was not a bomb maker,” said Sleigh when Zahir was released. “They knew very early on that the bomb-making thing was completely and factually unsupportable and the result of mistaken identity…”
Sleigh said the whole thing was sad and alarming, especially considering the government’s prior success in prosecuting terrorism suspects in federal court.
“It just shows what fear can do to you,” said Sleigh. “It’s one of the rare times in the United States when we just abandoned our principals for some end, and it’s a betrayal of what it is to be an American.”
In 2023, a superior court judge dismissed a simple assault charge against veteran state Tpr. Robert Zink after ruling the Vermont Attorney’s General’s office was involved in misconduct by failing to turn over documents to the defense until the eve of the trial.
Tpr. Zink had been on leave for two years, waiting for his day in court.
Attorney Sleigh asked the Attorney General’s office multiple times over the two years for all relevant investigative documents in the case involving Zink. The prosecutors had repeatedly maintained there were no records involving use of force reports, but the AG’s office finally sent the requested documents to Sleigh one business day before the jury trial was to begin.
The judge ruled in favor of Sleigh’s emergency motion to dismiss the case.
Zink was one of the arresting officers of Christopher W. Campbell, 43, of Shaftsbury, following a truck crash near his Tinkham Road home on Feb. 23, 2021, records show. Campbell was combative and intoxicated as Zink was called in to assist the initial responding trooper to try to arrest and handcuff the driver, police said.
Records show that Campbell, who was charged with eight crimes in the case, was convicted of driving while under the influence after pleading guilty.
And in 2021, Sleigh got 22 client cases dismissed in the Orleans Superior Court due to a lack of speedy trial rights.
Sleigh had filed motions with the court to dismiss criminal cases against 34 of his clients, pending for years.
The motions were reviewed by Judge Robert A. Mello on a case-by-case basis following a day-long hearing in which Sleigh argued that his clients were suffering unnecessarily from the delay and being denied their constitutional rights.
The Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office opposed Sleigh’s motions, but Judge Mello dismissed 22 of the 34 cases.
“These decisions show that our courts recognize that everyone that the State accuses of a crime has a right to a speedy trial,” said Attorney Sleigh in 2021. “And, concurrently, that despite challenging circumstances, it is the State’s burden to make that right a reality.”
