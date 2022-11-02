Defense Attorneys Concerned About New Jury Draw Rule

Orleans County Judge Lisa A. Warren has ended a key pandemic precaution for jury draws and there are several defense attorneys that are very concerned about it.
On Oct. 20, Judge Warren sent out a notice announcing potential jurors will no longer be brought into the Orleans County courtroom in small groups.
“Effective this month, jury draw will resume using the pre-pandemic format,” wrote Judge Warren in her notice.
Instead of four ‘sub-panels’ appearing at different times throughout the day, the court will now bring in more than 60 jurors into the courtroom together.
Orleans Superior Court
“The panel will be oriented and 24 will be seated in the jury box and in front of the jury box,” wrote Judge Warren. “The remaining jurors will remain seated in the back of the courtroom…The process will continue throughout the day until a jury is selected. If there is time remaining to draw a second jury from the list of cases, we plan to do so.”
Several attorneys have voiced concerns about the new jury draw process and the small size of the Orleans County Courtroom including Amy Davis of Davis Legal Solutions in St. Johnsbury.
“I know that the pandemic format was incredibly hard on the court staff to organize and execute,” said Attorney Davis on Wednesday. “However, I remember pre-pandemic with jurors spilling out into the hallway because the courtroom was too crowded. That courtroom cannot fit 60 jurors comfortably.”
Attorney Davis’s husband also works as a defense attorney.
“My husband got COVID from a litigant in the Caledonia courthouse after (Administrative Order 49) was lifted, and he then gave it to me. We’re both okay, but some attorneys do not have the luxury of rolling the dice with their health. I imagine many jurors are in the same boat as well, and I am really concerned for them.”
The judge’s order took effect last month and courthouse workers say the first full courtroom jury selection in Orleans County occurred on October 25.
