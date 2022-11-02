Defense Attorneys Concerned About New Jury Draw Rule
Buy Now

Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

Orleans County Judge Lisa A. Warren has ended a key pandemic precaution for jury draws and there are several defense attorneys that are very concerned about it.

On Oct. 20, Judge Warren sent out a notice announcing potential jurors will no longer be brought into the Orleans County courtroom in small groups.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments