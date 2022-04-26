Defense Claims Adult Gave Unsafe Car To Teen Charged In Fatal Crash

Two public defenders are claiming that an adult, in payment for a roofing job, gave a vehicle that he knew to be unsafe to a 16-year-old from East Ryegate who then drove it and crashed it into a tree, resulting in the death of his 14-year-old girlfriend who was a passenger.
A 16-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries in the crash that occurred in October 2019 in Bath.
The driver, Jeffrey Dumais, now 19, faces a Class B felony count of negligent homicide, a Class B felony count of driving after suspension at the time of a crash that caused death or serious bodily injury, and a Class B felony count of giving a false report of a crash causing death or serious bodily injury for allegedly lying to a New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation office when he told him he was not the driver.
Public defenders Emily Wynes and Jay Duguay had previously requested that Dumais undergo a competency evaluation to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
Documents related to the evaluation are non-public, but the case summary indicates a competency hearing that had been scheduled for Feb. 28 was determined to be unnecessary because of an agreement between prosecutors and the defense.
Dumais on the same day filed a motion to accept the findings, and the judge declared the issue moot.
On April 6, Wynes and Duguay filed a motion for what is called a Richards hearing to determine if the adult witness named in the motion, identified as “Samuel Longmore,” is likely to incriminate himself or invoke his right to remain silent should he testify in the case.
Dumais, they said, bases his motion on his rights to due process and a fair trial.
On Thursday, Judge Lawrence MacLeod granted the motion to schedule a hearing and for legal counsel to be appointed to Longmore.
In what she said are facts from discovery documents provided by prosecutors, Wynes said Dumais, then 16, was hitchhiking through Wells River in October 2019 when he was picked up by Longmore, who was familiar with Dumais’ grandfather.
Longmore, she said, owned rental property in the area and hired Dumais to perform a roofing job on the property “at a fee substantially less than that quoted by other roofers” and without appearing “to have inquired whether Jeffrey was experienced, insured, or even an adult before employing him as a roofer.”
According to Wynes, Longmore had acquired a 2008 Honda Ridgeline that was a trade-in at a car dealership that “credited the buyer a nominal amount of $250 because it was apparently not roadworthy and could not be restored to roadworthiness.”
Longmore was aware of the problems with the vehicle, including a cracked frame, and had intended to use it as an unregistered farm truck on family property or sell it for scrap, though there are varying statements in discovery, said Wynes.
“With knowledge of the condition of the vehicle, Mr. Longmore offered it to Jeffrey, the child he had employed as a roofer, to cover $300 of the roofing work,” said Wynes.
On Oct. 11, 2019, Longmore gave Dumais the keys, did not inquire as to whether he could legally drive, and after learning of the crash two days later, texted Dumais to ask why he had driven the vehicle, which was not repaired or registered, said Wynes.
“It is apparent from discovery, however, that Mr. Longmore provided the keys to Jeffrey so he could drive the vehicle away from the premises,” she said. “Jeffrey did not have a driver’s license.”
At the time of the crash on Oct. 13, 2019, Dumais was driving the Honda with his 16-year-old friend and his 14-year-old-girlfriend, both siblings, as passengers, said Wynes.
The girl, Krystina Lee Crews, of Bath, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred along southbound River Road in Bath after Dumais, driving at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck a large tree on the right rear passenger side, where Krystina had been sitting, said police.
Dumais’ speed, coupled with a cracked or broken vehicle frame or suspension and a broken brake line, caused the Honda to strike a tree, they said.
Dumais knew that the Honda had a broken brake line and was structurally compromised and those factors “materially contributed to the collision of the vehicle with a tree,” said prosecutors.
In her motion for the Richards hearing, Wynes said should Longmore testify he will be questioned about “his conduct in providing an unlicensed child a motor vehicle that was not roadworthy” and will be asked “questions that will go directly to whether he ignored a substantial and unjustifiable risk that a child would be hurt.”
Longmore could not be reached for comment on Tuesday and it was undetermined if he has an attorney or will testify.
On the same day as their request for a Richards hearing, defense attorneys requested a felony settlement conference, which is a proceeding managed by an outside judge to assist all parties impacted by the case in reaching a resolution acceptable to all.
