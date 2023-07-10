Degreenia Caught Passed Out At Maplefields In A Stolen Car

Christopher DeGreenia in a mugshot from October, 2022. (Contributed photo)

Christopher L. Degreenia was arrested in June on multiple misdemeanor charges and was released by Judge Justin P. Jiron on conditions and $200 bail due to state law.

But on Sunday, police said Degreenia, 33, was found at Maplefields on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury passed out at the gas pumps in a stolen vehicle.

