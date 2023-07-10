Degreenia Caught Passed Out At Maplefields In A Stolen Car

Christopher L. Degreenia was arrested in June on multiple misdemeanor charges and was released by Judge Justin P. Jiron on conditions and $200 bail due to state law.
But on Sunday, police said Degreenia, 33, was found at Maplefields on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury passed out at the gas pumps in a stolen vehicle.
“I knew this vehicle to have been reported stolen on July 05, 2023,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Davis Guyer in his report. “The vehicle was still running, the headlights and tail lights were on, and the windows were completely fogged over, making it hard to see in.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Degreenia pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to felony operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent and two counts of violating conditions of release. Judge Jiron then set conditions of release and $500 bail.
According to court documents, the car, a 2014 red Nissan Altima, was reported stolen by William Debonville, 55.
Degreenia has also been charged with violating conditions of release for allegedly not complying with a 24-hour curfew in Lyndonville and for driving a motor vehicle - which was prohibited by his conditions.
On June 1, Degreenia was allegedly caught in a car on Main Street in St. Johnsbury with drugs and a loaded AR-15 rifle equipped with a scope and a 30-round magazine propped up on his knee, according to police.
Police said Degreenia was also in violation of his court-ordered curfew that night and disqualified from possessing a firearm in the State of Vermont due to prior criminal convictions.
Degreenia was charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with misdemeanor charges of illegal possession of a firearm, loaded gun in a motor vehicle, cocaine possession and violating conditions of release. State law says bail on misdemeanor charges can only be set to a maximum of $200.
Degreenia has six prior felony convictions including 1st-degree unlawful restraint and burglary into an occupied dwelling.
“These two convictions make Degreenia prohibited from possessing a firearm in the State of Vermont,” wrote Ofc. Guyer in his June report.
On March 29, Degreenia was released by the court on a charge of buy, receive, sell, possess, or conceal stolen property and was ordered by Judge Jiron to abide by a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. at 58 East Street in Lyndonville.
Degreenia faces a possible sentence on the new charges of up to 7 years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.