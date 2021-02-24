Delinquent Taxes Challenge Lunenburg Ability To Pay School Tab

Lunenburg officials and residents gathered digitally Tuesday evening for a budget informational meeting heading into town meeting and a hot topic was the town’s delinquent taxes and money still owed to the school district.
The town’s two current select board members, Harry Williams and Jim Peyton, led the meeting that was attended by about a dozen residents to review the municipal budget and town issues heading into next week’s Town Meeting. The three-member board has one vacancy.
Numerous times the conversation circled back to the town’s delinquent taxes and the long-overdue money the town was to remit from property tax collection to the Kingdom East School District.
Williams told the residents his understanding is there are about 140 delinquent taxpayers accounting for roughly $300,000.
“So approximately 10 percent of our tax base owes 30 percent of our budget,” said Williams.
Both Williams and Peyton complimented the town’s new delinquent tax collector Ron Cogliano for the inroads he’s made to recoup money from the back taxes, some of which are years old.
The selectmen said tax sales are likely coming this summer as a result of the lingering issue.
“Unless people are paid I guarantee you we will have a tax sale,” said Williams.
One consequence of the late taxes is the town’s delay in remitting the education taxes to the Kingdom East School District, Town Clerk and Treasurer Patricia Scott has said. Under state law, towns are required to turn over the education portion of property tax bills shortly after they are collected. Lunenburg was supposed to pay about $1.4 million to the school district at the end of October, but after several installments, including $250,000 on Feb. 8 and $229,496.74 on Feb. 11, the town still owes the school district $229,496.74.
In prior correspondence with the school district, Scott has written that Lunenburg has been unable to pay because the town is poor and has so many delinquent taxes.
During the information meeting Tuesday night, resident Gary Briggs asked why that debt to the school wasn’t reported in the town report. Peyton said it was because that money is on the school budget side of things, not the municipal.
Briggs continued, asking if there was any sense of how much of the debt might end up getting written off as bad debt and pushed for greater clarity and accounting to be included in future town reports and budget presentations.
Both Peyton and Williams, who also are the town’s representatives on the KESD Board, said no matter what the residents’ tax bills were going up this year because of a shifting common level of appraisal and its impact on the school budget for next year.
“I can guarantee property taxes are going up because with the school we don’t even have a choice,” said Williams. “[Even if it was] flat-funded our taxes are going up for the school regardless.” District projections suggest Lunenburg will see an education tax rate increase of over 10% next year amounting to a potential $75 increase on a $100,000 valued home if the proposed school budget passes.
When the conversation circled back to the school district debt Williams noted the recent payments the town had made and a prior article written about the situation.
Two checks have been cut since that article and it is almost completely paid,” said Williams. “The situation is not as dire as the paper made it sound but it is still not good.”
Resident Marguerite Bruno asked what the consequence would be if the town couldn’t pay the school what is owed. She was told it could result in a fine up to $200,000 by town officials.
KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns said she is uncertain about the fine or other possible consequences for failure to pay. The issue came to light earlier this month when the KESD board approved district administrators alerting numerous parties, including the Vermont Attorney General, the State’s Attorney, the tax department, and others, to the overdue payment and seeking help.
On Wednesday Botzojorns said the issue is still very much an ongoing concern for the district. “We do need the funds to operate our District,” said Botzojorns, adding that administrators had not received any further information from the town or made any arrangement to receive the remaining funds.
Botzojorns said school officials were advised as a result of their outreach to involve the KESD legal counsel, and to draft and approve a policy to address the situation.
“This way a standard procedure is in place and followed in all situations,” said Botzojorns. Drafting the policy involves reviewing what school districts are able to do under state law in this situation.
“Our Board policy committee will review, edit as needed, approve the draft, bring it to the full board for approval,” said Botzojorns. “We do not have this policy drafted yet as we are still collecting information about possible steps.”
“I should note that everyone with whom we have spoken has said that they do not have any experience with this occurring, so there are no model or draft policies,” added Botzojorns.
The participants in Lunenburg’s meeting closed out the conversation by discussing whether the budget should include the proposed raises for municipal employees given the tough financial times and whether the town could qualify for and receive any grants and COVID relief funds.
Lunenburg voters will conduct their municipal and school business by Australian ballot. Voting is March 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Town Office.
Voters will also be asked to approve an audit of the municipal books among the other measures like the municipal budget and officers, special appropriations, and the school officers and budget.
