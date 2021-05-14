Delinquent Taxes Way Down In St. J

April delinquent taxes in St. Johnsbury are at the lowest level they’ve been at in years.
That’s according to Town Finance Officer Lesley Russ who briefed the select board on Monday night.
“The delinquent taxes receivable at the end of April were $318,159, and this is down from the end of March when the balance was $525,266 dollars,” said Russ during her report. “So, during the month of April we collected $207,107 dollars in delinquent taxes…That’s the lowest they’ve ever been since 2014 at least since I’ve been with the town - at this time of the year. They’ve been lower later in the summer but this is the lowest they’ve been at this time.”
Select Board Chairman Kevin Oddy praised the work of the town’s employees.
“A great job by all the town staff,” said Oddy. “We appreciate it.”
Budget Surpluses
The delinquent tax update was just part of the good news Russ presented to the board about the town’s current financial situation.
She said the April numbers show the town General Fund has a $260,917 surplus.
“The revenues are ahead of budget in the General Fund and the expenses are on target,” said Russ.
Three other town funds are also showing surpluses including the Special Services Fund (police and parks) which has a $26,162 surplus and the highway fund which has an $83,182 surplus. Even the municipal water fund is sporting a $78,783 surplus.
CARES Act
Russ said federal COVID relief funds were part of the reason the town has been able to maintain multiple budget surpluses.
“In the General Fund, it’s a combination of the CARES Act money and we’ve done really well in our tax collections,” said Russ. “Certainly the tax sale that was held earlier this year helped with that as well…In the Special Services Fund and the Highway Fund the revenues that we received from the CARES Act grant really helped both of those funds out immensely. We received $73,000 in the Special Services Fund and $86,000 in the Highway fund. So, that was very timely.”
Budget Deficits
The only bad budget news came from the municipal sewer fund and the town parking meter fund.
Russ said the sewer fund is showing an $88,038 deficit at this time due to unpaid customer bills.
The parking meter fund has a $23,011 deficit.
“The expenses are on target however the revenue continues to lag as it has all year due to the lack of permit sales and ticket revenue,” said Russ.
The town expects the parking meter fund to end the year with a deficit of $15,000-$20,000 dollars.
