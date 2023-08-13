As the 20-year remembrance nears in the 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray in Haverhill, the Murray family has joined a coalition of other families with missing or murdered loved ones to demand that the New Hampshire attorney general take greater action and improve communication.
At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the group will gather in front of the attorney general’s office in Concord for the New Hampshire coalition of unsolved missing and murdered advocacy event.
On Thursday, Julie Murray, elder sister of Maura, told The Caledonian-Record how she became involved with the coalition.
It began in November 2022, when she was introduced by another case advocate to Jane Boroski, the lone surviving victim of the unsolved Connecticut River Valley killer.
“We had a series of calls to share experiences, then I invited Jane and her friend/advocate, Amanda Bedard, to Maura’s 19th anniversary vigil in Woodsville this past February,” said Murray. “It was during this meeting that we hatched the idea of coming together for an awareness initiative.”
After they reached out to other advocates and the family of Trish Haynes, whose 2018 murder remains unsolved, the idea for the New Hampshire unsolved coalition was born, said Murray.
“Since then, we’ve connected with other families of the missing and murdered in New Hampshire who shared similar frustrations,” said Murray. “As the word gets out, more and more families are coming forward and will join us on Aug. 15 in Concord. Despite our tragic circumstances, having the support of so many is giving us hope, that our loved ones will not be forgotten and there is a profound sense of strength in numbers.”
The local perspective is that these cases are solvable and better communication with the attorney general’s office, who in New Hampshire is the gatekeeper for most of these cases, is attainable, she said.
Coalition members said the initiative’s goals include raising awareness, because many cases have received no coverage or exposure; reforming New Hampshire’s victim advocacy program because many families, they said, don’t know who is in charge of their cases and their inquiries have gone unanswered; improving communication with investigators without jeopardizing law enforcement proceedings; and securing justice for the victims.
In a statement previewing Tuesday’s event to demand answers from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, coalition members said more than 130 active missing persons and murder cases remain unsolved in the Granite State.
“The stagnation of the investigations, communication gaps, and shared sense of apathy is the impetus behind these devastated families banding together,” they said.
In a statement provided by the coalition, Murray said, “It’s been 19 years since my sister Maura disappeared and we are still left without answers. My family has encountered roadblock after roadblock in our dealings with public officials. This lack of transparency and communication from New Hampshire makes the ambiguity of the tragic situation all the more unbearable. We are frustrated and we demand action.”
On the evening of Feb. 9, 2004, Maura Murray, a 21-year-old athlete and nursing student at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, was driving north into the White Mountains when she disappeared after the car she was driving crashed into a snowbank at a curve on eastbound Route 112 near Woodsville.
There were no footprints or signs of a struggle and there have been no credible sightings of her since.
The attorney general’s office has classified the Maura Murray case as a criminal investigation into a missing person.
Officials from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office could not be reached by press time Friday for comment about Tuesday’s gathering and the concerns and complaints from coalition families about the office.
Locally, Murray told The Caledonian-Record that efforts to find Maura continue.
“My family continues to field tips and leads in our quest to find Maura,” she said. “We’ve conducted several independent searches in the last couple of months. Our hope is that this new push for answers will reinvigorate the investigation and perhaps jog someone’s memory, leading us to resolution in Maura’s case.”
