Demo Grant Awarded, EV Charge Increases, Committee Eyed For Public Restrooms

LITTLETON — On Monday, the Select Board accepted a second grant from the InvestNH housing program, increased the town’s per-hour charging fee for electric vehicles, and floated the idea of forming a committee to advance the plan to have public restrooms downtown.
InvestNH Grant
In November, the town was awarded its first InvestNH grant for $120,000 ($10,000 per housing unit) for approving a 12-unit housing project at 162 Bronson St.
InvestNH is a statewide program set up to encourage and incentivize workforce housing.
On Monday, the Select Board voted 3-0 to accept and expend an InvestNH demolition grant for 25 Ammonoosuc St., for $57,330.
That money is scheduled for final approval on Sept. 20 by the New Hampshire Governor and Council.
The demolition grant will help cover the town’s cost of removing the damaged building at 25 Ammonoosuc St. that was taken down in August 2022.
The removal was part of a settlement that the town entered into with the property owner following damage to the building’s foundation, which the property said came from the street reconstruction.
“These are funds that are allocated through the federal government to the state of New Hampshire through the InvestNH program,” said Littleton Town Manager Him Gleason. “We did receive $120,000 from the housing grant. This is the separate program they have for demolition.”
On Wednesday, Gleason said, “There are two sides to the InvestNH Fund. One side is the workforce housing, the other side is reimbursement for demolition of property that can be used for redevelopment to enhance economic development or workforce housing. In this case, the property qualifies as economic redevelopment as it is in the River District Development Plan. The town does not own the property, but the town is eligible for reimbursement of the cost that was incurred to demo the building.”
EV Chargers
For several years, the town has had an electric vehicle charging station along Thayer’s Lane, a Level 2 charger from the manufacturer ChargePoint.
The intent of the station is to draw more visitors to downtown by offering those with EVs a place to charge up for a few hours.
The Littleton Police Department currently enforces parking for the EV charging station on Thayer’s Lane.
Using the current $1.50-an-hour charging rate, the town ran a deficit of $199.50 in June.
Making the request to increase the charging fee to $2.50 per hour to eliminate the monthly deficit was Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith, who thanked Littleton Water and Light for working closely with him on the data.
With $1.50 an hour, the town is losing money and not even coming close to breaking even, and the goal has always been to break even, he said.
“At that rate … we’re paying more for the electricity than what we’re getting back,” said Smith.
Nationally, the average charging fee for a Level 2 charger is 40 cents per kilowatt hour.
Smith is proposing 38 cents per kilowatt hour, which equates to $2.50 an hour.
“That should keep us pretty much in the ballpark and still below the 40-cent average of Level 2,” said Smith. “We can certainly maintain enough of a revenue to pay for the fees [ChargePoint takes in a 10-percent fee] and everything else at the location.”
The town is looking at installing another EV charging station in Parking Lot D at Hillview Terrace, in another lot without a parking meter.
“It’s a service we provide,” said Smith. “I think it’s a great service for our community.”
In addition to approving the increase to $2.50 an hour for up to four hours, the Select Board also approved Smith’s request to charge those who leave their vehicles plugged in beyond four hours a $10 ticket for each hour after the four-hour time limit.
EV owners receive notifications on their smartphones when their vehicle is fully charged and they must disconnect.
Unlike some commercial charging stations that levy fines if a vehicle is not unplugged after five minutes, Smith requested that Littleton not begin levying the $10 per-hour fee until a half hour after the owner receives notification.
The intent of the $10 ticket is to encourage users is to turn over the charging station to another user, he said.
A Level 2 charger is not as fast as a Level 3, but is faster than Level 1 chargers, which are the slowest and often used at homes to charge EVs overnight.
The plan for Lot D is to install a charger that is somewhere between a Level 2 and a Level 3, the latter of which might require a higher charging fee if the 38-cent per kilowatt hour is not the same, said Smith.
“We just have to cover our costs,” he said.
Public Restrooms
As the discussion about creating public restrooms in downtown continues, Select Board member Linda MacNeil suggested forming a committee.
“None of us like to put groups together, but I think it might be time to invite some of the Main Street businesses that would be benefiting from the restrooms and invite the Community House to sit down and have a discussion,” she said. “The Community House has applied for grant money to upgrade the annex, so that could provide public restrooms, possibly.”
In addition to encouraging Main Street merchants to be involved on a committee, Gleason and Select Board member Carrie Gendreau suggested that the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce, Littleton Main Street Inc., and GoLittleton could also be involved.
While Main Street restaurants have restrooms, many other businesses do not, said Gendreau.
Main Street businesses benefit greatly from the bus tours that stop downtown, she said.
“There’s a two-week window in September where I think there’s 12 a day coming in,” said Gendreau. “They want bathrooms.”
MacNeil agreed to be the board’s liaison on a committee.
