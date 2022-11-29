Democrat Confirmed Winner In Coos 7 Race

NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — Incumbent Eamon Kelley is returning to Concord.
The Ballot Law Commission on Monday confirmed that Kelley, D-Berlin, won the Coos 7 House race by a two-vote margin over Republican challenger John Greer of Carroll.
Kelley will represent the communities of Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny and Whitefield. It will be his second term.
Kelley could not be reached for comment.
In a concession letter, Greer accepted the outcome.
“The Ballot Law Commission has ruled on the Coos District 7 race for State Representative. They have found no change in the vote total from the recent recount. This means I am still short two votes. As a result of this finding, I am conceding to Representative Kelly. I wish him success in representing the people of District 7. I am also honored to have come so close to victory in this hard-fought race,” Greer wrote.
Greer held a four-vote edge on election night but Kelley took a two-vote lead after a recount.
Citing irregularities with some ballots and concerns with the Berlin vote count, Greer appealed to the Ballot Law Commission.
Despite the outcome Greer applauded election officials for their work.
“Let me also state that I have found the election officials in Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson and Whitefield, as well as the Secretary of State, to be conscientious, honest, diligent and transparent in the ballot count. We have issues with our election laws, but the problem does not rest with our state workers, who are doing a terrific job under pressure.”
In total, 24 House of Representative races went to recount. One of them (Coos 7) flipped from Republican to Democrat and another (Stafford 8) went from a Republican win to a tie.
Meanwhile the Hillsborough 16 seat went to two recounts. It flipped from Republican to Democrat after the first recount, then back to Republican after the second.
Republicans, who entered the election with a 24-seat advantage in the House, now hold a slim 201-198 margin.
