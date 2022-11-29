Democrat Confirmed Winner In Coos 7 Race
Eamon Kelley

NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — Incumbent Eamon Kelley is returning to Concord.

The Ballot Law Commission on Monday confirmed that Kelley, D-Berlin, won the Coos 7 House race by a two-vote margin over Republican challenger John Greer of Carroll.

