LITTLETON — With the 2022 elections just months away, more candidates are coming to Littleton.
Seeking to unseat incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, the presumptive Republican gubernatorial nominee, state Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, made a campaign visit to Littleton on Thursday.
At the Littleton Diner, Sherman, a physician of gastroenterology who is in his second term in the New Hampshire Senate and who previously served two terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, greeted local residents and spoke with Andrew Macchione, president of the board of directors of the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce.
He then went on a tour of downtown, led by state Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, and spoke with several business owners about a variety of issues.
“I believe the governor has taken us off track and moved us away from our values,” said Sherman. “I want to get back on track, reinvest in New Hampshire, and solve problems.”
His three biggest priorities are public schools, reproductive rights and health care, and direct property tax relief for residents and businesses.
Sherman said many people who grew up in New Hampshire have returned in their adulthood or want to return, but unaffordable housing, high property taxes, and the current health care system make it a challenge.
“These are critical issues in getting our kids back,” he said.
Sununu, said Sherman, has taken the Granite State off track, and a high priority for the state should be to revamp the current public education system, which he said is being weakened through the Education Freedom Account program that allows taxpayer dollars to be used for private schools.
“The Legislature and Sununu and [N.H. Department of Education Commissioner Frank] Edeblut are defunding public education and giving taxpayer dollars away to one of the most expensive voucher systems in the country,” he said. “That whole program is five times over budget right now. There’s virtually no accountability to the public and yet its taxpayer dollars. More than 75 percent of the people who are using it, their kids never went to public schools. It’s just serving as a subsidy for private schools and religious schools.”
Parents who qualify for the income requirements and enter children in kindergarten are not checked for the next 12 years, so there’s no subsequent means test, which makes it unlike any other entitlement program in the state or country, said Sherman
“That could be as much as a $96,000 investment by taxpayers in your child’s education and you could to the whole thing home-schooling,” he said. “I would stop the program because we have enough needs in our public schools, which is where about 98 percent of our children are.”
Choice is already available in public schools through charter schools, he said.
If elected governor, Sherman said he would allow children already in the EFA program to continue, but with an annual means test to ensure their parents still qualify.
He said he also supports reproductive rights and charged Sununu with signing “one of the nastiest abortion bans in the country.”
One of the mantras in New Hampshire is to not to tell people who can love or marry and to stay out of others’ doctors’ offices.
“We in New Hampshire believe that everyone has a right to make their own health care decisions,” said Sherman. “My goal when we get back on track is to put Roe v. Wade, which has been the law for 50 years, into New Hampshire statute to protect women’s right to make their own health care decisions.”
On the economic front, he said there’s a lot the state can do to decrease the cost for homeowners and make housing more affordable, make childcare more affordable, and build a stronger workforce.
“One is direct property tax relief for towns,” said Sherman, who added that the current governor has vetoed some efforts for such relief. “We gave $20 million in block grants for the towns to decrease property taxes and gave $20 million for schools.”
Another action is to increase the percentage of the meals and rooms tax that goes back to municipalities, he said.
“The governor made a 25-percent cut in the amount coming back to the towns and that’s a huge amount of money for most towns,” said Sherman.
He also supports raising the share that the state puts into the New Hampshire Retirement System, a percentage that was 30 percent before being cut to zero.
“That’s millions of dollars in lost revenue,” said Sherman. “We brought it back to 7.5 percent and voted along party lines because we wanted it to be permanent and the Republicans said we will only give it to you this year. But towns need to depend on that money and need funding consistency. I would like to see towns getting 15 percent if we can’t do 30.”
The state has had budget surpluses for a number of years, he said.
“If we’re consistently running on budget surpluses, we can do this, “said Sherman. “I see no better investment in our state than putting money back into the wallets of property taxpayers and the businesses of New Hampshire and not out-of-state corporations.”
New Hampshire is currently sitting on a budget surplus of about $400 million, an amount that didn’t come from higher revenues over budget, but by under-budgeting and hurting several areas, like public education, where Sununu in the last budget decreased public education by $50 million, said Sherman.
He said he launched his campaign in mid-March when he was “hammering away” on his Republican colleagues for “driving up property taxes while giving money to the rich and people outside of New Hampshire.”
If elected, Sherman said he would bring an entirely different style to solving problems that is based on his experience in the Legislature, where he said you sit down at the front end with colleagues to see what kind of framework is needed for a solution.
“Framework and funding,” he said. “When it comes out the other end, it has to be something that I can sign and effectively implement because that’s going to be my job. I’ve got a strong record of legislative success. You can’t accomplish these goals sustainably if you don’t involve both parties.”
Egan said some 200 state representatives have endorsed Sherman and he is backing Sherman because of his experience in the House and Senate and because Sherman, as a physician, looks at all of the data before making a decision and has applied that logic to legislation.
After his visit to Littleton, Sherman spoke with local residents at the Sugar Hill Meetinghouse.
On Friday, he is scheduled to be at the Granite Grind in Lancaster.
As of Thursday, Sherman was the only Democrat running for governor.
If no additional Democrat declares by the filing deadline on Friday, he will face no challenger in the Sept. 13 Democratic primary election.
In the Republican primary, Sununu, seeking a fourth term as governor, will face several challengers seeking to oust him.
As of Thursday, the Republicans were Karen Testerman, of Franklin; Thaddeus Riley, of Brentwood; Jay Lewis, of Laconia; and Julian Acciard, of Derry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.