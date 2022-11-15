Democrats Claim Coos 7 In Recount
Buy Now

Eamon Kelley

NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — The Coos 7 House election result has been flipped.

Incumbent Eamon Kelley, D-Berlin, finished four votes behind challenger John Greer, R-Carroll, but after Tuesday’s recount, Kelley emerged with a two-vote win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments