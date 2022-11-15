Democrats Claim Coos 7 In Recount

NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — The Coos 7 House election result has been flipped.
Incumbent Eamon Kelley, D-Berlin, finished four votes behind challenger John Greer, R-Carroll, but after Tuesday’s recount, Kelley emerged with a two-vote win.
The 33-year-old will represent the communities of Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny and Whitefield.
“I’m still in shock,” Kelley said hours after the recount results were announced. “I spent the whole week thinking it was going to go the other way. It will take me a little time to process that I’m still going to be serving in the House.”
As a result, the Republicans hold a slim two-seat margin, 201-199, with more recounts still to go.
Republicans entered the election with a 24-seat advantage in the House. Now, there is a change the chamber could be evenly split, with each party holding 200 seats.
“The types of bills that we’ll see [during the next legislative session], that move forward and that come out of committee, will be greatly influenced by whoever has control of the House,” Kelley said.
Election day results showed that Greer won 2,447 to 2,443.
However, after the recount, Kelley prevailed 2,452 to 2,450. Kelley gained nine votes (five in Berlin, two in Carroll, one each in Jefferson and Whitefield), Greer added three.
It was proof, Kelley said, that every vote matters.
“A friend called me 15 minutes before the polls closed. He had just gotten home from work and wanted to know if [the polls] were still open. I told him yes and he went over and voted. He and one other person is all it took to change this election,” Kelley said.
Work responsibilities prevented Kelley from attending the recount live.
However, once the outcome was posted on Twitter, he received a flood of congratulations and notifications.
“I don’t think I’ve seen that many text messages all month,” Kelley said.
Because of the stakes, the race has received statewide attention.
In a statement, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said about the recount result, “We are excited to hear that Rep. Eamon Kelley has been re-elected following today’s recount. Rep. Kelley has been a champion for the people of Berlin, and we’re thrilled to hear that he’ll be fighting for them in Concord again.”
In a pre-election questionnaire, Kelley described his goals and priorities as follows.
“My number one priority is lowering property taxes in our communities by making sure that the state is paying its share toward public education. Every child in our state deserves the best possible opportunity to succeed and that requires a robust public education system. New Hampshire ranks last in the country for state-level contributions to public education and it is high time to change that. Besides that, I intend to continue to foster communication between our growing OHRV community and lifelong residents when challenges arise. I also will push for upgrading the “Coös loop” electrical grid so our communities can actually benefit from the incredible surplus of renewable energy we generate here without having to create disruptive new lines.”
