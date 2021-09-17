LYNDON — Efforts to redevelop the former Vermont Tap & Die plant have been unsuccessful since it was vacated in 2014.
That’s because the Main Street property has two levels of ownership and one problematic plume of underground contamination.
Kennametal, the leaseholder for the 93,000-square foot industrial building, may soon be out of the picture. Their demolition application was heard on Thursday by the Development Review Board. Following a proposed 7-week teardown, they would end their involvement with the site.
The DRB has 45 days to make a decision.
However, if a demolition permit is granted, Robert Bosch Corp., which owns the 4-acre parcel, plans to leave the concrete slab foundation in place indefinitely. That would hinder efforts to re-use the prime location property and undercut Lyndon’s economic recovery efforts.
Speaking to the DRB on Thursday, John Young, the Health and Safety Director for Bosch, said leaving the slab foundation in place was “the easier solution” to provide the community with short-term protection from the underground contaminants.
He added that a long-term plan for the site — which may or may not include foundation removal — will be submitted to state regulators in February.
“Our goal is for this property to have a future use that is beneficial to Lyndonville, the town of Lyndon, and the community,” he said.
Some expressed skepticism.
Resident Dennis Bouffard said Bosch previously demolished the Northeast Tool site on Pudding Hill, where they also left the foundation. He worried that doing so on Main Street would create a blighted and undevelopable downtown property on par with the Spates Block in Newport.
“What they did [on Pudding Hill] is what they’re going to do here,” Bouffard said. “We’re going to end up with another Newport in the Northeast Kingdom.”
FOUNDATION CONCERNS
DRB member Curtis Carpenter questioned Bosch’s plan to leave the foundation in place after demolition.
“That’s not the only option,” he said. “You could also remove the slab and put down a plastic membrane, and fill that with clean fill. That would be an option, wouldn’t it?”
According to Young, Bosch considered several options. But the company decided leaving the foundation “as is” was the best approach for the time being.
“We chose to leave the slab in place so it could act as a barrier and reduce environmental exposure to contaminated soils that may be present,” he said, noting that chlorinated solvents discovered during a Phase 1 environmental assessment in the “early 1990s” continue to be tracked by 30 monitoring wells on and around the site.
Young would not comment if foundation removal will be included in a long-term Corrective Action Plan, which will be filed with the state Department of Environmental Conservation in “late February.”
He delivered a mixed message on the topic. At one point he called keeping the foundation in place “obviously a temporary measure” but at another point hinted it may be considered for the Corrective Action Plan.
Ultimately, he said, “We have looked at options, and while we’re not ready to share what those options are, we will be submitting those to the state in February.”
The lack of clarity concerned DRB Vice-Chair Brandon Carpenter.
He said he would “hate to get in a situation” where the DRB grants a demolition permit now, only for the foundation issue to go unresolved for “a couple more decades.”
He also questioned the environmental and economic impacts of the foundation-in-place approach.
“It’s a large slab left behind that nobody is going to touch, on top of known contamination. I’m not fully confident [that] leaving a deteriorated, lightly cracked slab in place is protecting from environmental contamination,” he said, adding, “There was a comment made earlier that this practice was in line with environmental industry standards, and I’m not convinced that’s the case.
REUSE EFFORTS
Seth Rice, assistant general counsel for Kennametal, said demolition was a “last resort.”
The former Kennametal plant employed 80 at the site until it closed seven years ago. Rice said efforts to find a new tenant were unsuccessful.
“The property as it exists today is not sellable. If we were able to sell it, we would have done that,” Rice said. “When I say that we’ve exhausted all options, we really have. It’s costing a lot of money for us to do this. It’s not logical for us to tear a building down if there was someone else who could use this.”
However, Bouffard said Bosch and Kennametal officials were unresponsive to multiple business inquiries made in recent weeks, including those by NVDA executive director David Snedeker.
“They won’t return a call, they won’t return an email, they don’t want to talk about it. They’re set on tearing it down,” Bouffard said.
Young said he did not receive the messages, noting he is working from home and hasn’t been in his office “for 18 months.” However, Lyndon Zoning and Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton produced an email where Young indicated a disinterest in finding a new tenant.
“I’ve had conversations with Dennis Bouffard about this property, and I personally sent you an email that you did respond back to. You basically stated that selling it to another interested party was not something that your company was hoping to do,” Gratton said.
Responded Young, “I don’t recall that email.”
