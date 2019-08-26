ST. JOHNSBURY - Raymond Heath Construction began the demolition of the former KC Rentals Business on Bay Street Monday morning.
By 10:15 a.m., half the building had been torn down, as the Heath crew worked bucket loaders to rip the building apart. The KC sign visible from the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Portland Street still hung by 10:15 but was attached to only half a wall.
