Departing Fire Chief Says Collaboration With St. J Will Continue
Buy Now

Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen, left, shows St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Bradley Reed how the technology on LRF’s new Engine 1 works. The two chiefs, both new in leading their departments, are collaborating in number of ways to improve public safety in the greater community, including through joint trainings and becoming familiar with each other’s equipment so when they respond to incidents they can immediately snap into action. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — As the chief of Littleton Fire Rescue prepares to depart for a new job in Massachusetts, he said he will work to ensure that the growing collaboration between LFR and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and other area departments will continue with his successor.

On Dec. 28, Michael McQuillen, who became LFR chief in December 2020 after serving for three decades with the Londonderry Fire Department, announced his resignation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments