Departing Fire Chief Says Collaboration With St. J Will Continue

LITTLETON — As the chief of Littleton Fire Rescue prepares to depart for a new job in Massachusetts, he said he will work to ensure that the growing collaboration between LFR and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and other area departments will continue with his successor.
On Dec. 28, Michael McQuillen, who became LFR chief in December 2020 after serving for three decades with the Londonderry Fire Department, announced his resignation.
On Thursday, McQuillen spoke of his plans and his hope for Littleton and the region after his departure, which he said was not an easy decision to make.
McQuillen’s last day in Littleton is Feb. 28.
He will become the fire chief of Berlin, Mass., a smaller town of 13 square miles with some 4,000 residents.
“It was one of those things where I was recruited to go down there,” he said. “They had reached out to me.”
Through his time in the fire service, McQuillen has developed relationships with firefighters across New England, and it was one of those acquaintances who contacted him.
(In 2021, another acquaintance was able to get LFR a loaner fire engine from the Boston Fire Department after LFR’s Engine 4 had to be taken out of service because of extensive corrosion).
“The opportunity came to me and I just couldn’t say no to it because of being able to retire out of New Hampshire and go to Massachusetts and be that much closer to family,” said McQuillen. “I couldn’t have looked for a better job opportunity than that. My wife and I love it up here and it’s a great group of people here at the fire department and the people up here are very nice. The same thing with the mutual aid district. It’s bittersweet to accept the job and move on, but it’s what was best for us. This was probably the hardest decision of my career to make.”
In Massachusetts, he will be closer to his daughter and granddaughter.
McQuillen will be leading a fire department that, like LFR, has combined its fire department and emergency medical services, which had been two different entities until they merged about seven years ago.
Like Littleton, Berlin made the merger because their volunteer ranks were decreasing and they thought it better to streamline and put their firefighter-EMTs in a dual response role, said McQuillen.
He begins the new job on March 1, with no break.
Berlin Fire and EMS have had an interim chief for some time as they looked for someone permanent with the right qualifications, said McQuillen.
The interim chief in Berlin was willing to stay on longer than expected to help out, but he will be retiring from the workforce to spend time with his family, he said.
As LFR seeks a chief, McQuillen will be an advisor in that process, which will involve a selection process led by Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
Municipal Resources Inc. was also enlisted to help find the best candidate.
“We talked about some of the qualifications the new chief should have and what’s the best step forward,” said McQuillen. “My big thing is I want to get a qualified candidate in there who’s able to run the department and keep the morale up. It’s a great group of people here. They’re some of the best firefighter-EMS providers that I’ve worked with in the state of New Hampshire. They really are dedicated, they care, and the call and the public come first to anything they do. It’s been a pleasure working with them. I want to keep that at the forefront for the next chief to come in and continue to support them.”
LFR personnel enjoy being out in the community and are community firefighter-paramedics, he said.
“They’re proud of what they do and they’re proud of the town of Littleton and what it has to offer,” he said.
Soon after McQuillen came to Littleton, he began working with St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Bradley Reed to lay the groundwork and strengthen the collaboration between the two departments in an effort to improve public safety in the region.
He said he would like to see that collaboration continue and strengthen with his successor.
“That is one of the things we talked about, that collaboration with St. Johnsbury Fire and all of our neighboring communities,” said McQuillen. “It’s something that definitely has to be fostered and nurtured and continued. Obviously, there is a lot of talk of regionalization and sharing resources. At the department head level, that’s something that needs to exist and continue so everybody can benefit from it.”
Since he tendered his resignation, McQuillen said he’s spoken with several local residents and it’s been tough to talk about the fact that he’s leaving.
“It’s really a great place and a great group of people here,” he said. “These guys have become my family. But you can’t control everything in life, and opportunities come at you. This is just one of those, and it really does make it bittersweet. I appreciate all of the support from the residents and townspeople. It’s been fantastic. I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been a lot of hard work, but all of the people I’ve met in town, the business owners, the residents, have all been super-supportive and very approachable and I appreciate it.”
