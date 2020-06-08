Departing Incumbents Make Way For Legislative Newcomers

The deadline for declared party candidates to file for public office has been reached and exiting incumbents guarantee some fresh faces from the Northeast Kingdom will be legislating at the Statehouse next year.
Voters in 21 area towns must choose someone new in 2020 to represent them because familiar names will not be appearing on the ballot. Multiple term representatives Chip Conquest, D-Orange-Caledonia, Connie Quimby, R-Essex-Caledonia, Kitty Toll, D-Caledonia-Washington, and Sam Young, D-Orleans-Caledonia, will not be seeking re-election. All of the districts except Orleans-Caledonia are a one-representative district. In Orleans-Caledonia there are two representatives, and incumbent Rep. Vicki Strong, a Republican, is seeking re-election.
Primary Contests
Strong will first be competing against people in her own party as more than two Republicans are seeking election to the two-representative district. The Orleans-Caledonia House District includes the towns of Sheffield, Wheelock, Greensboro, Albany, Glover, Craftsbury and Barton.
The other Republican candidates competing in the Primary with Strong are Tabitha Armstrong, Frank Huard and Jeannine Young.
There are also two Democrats seeking election to the district. They are John Elwell and Katherine Sims. As there are two seats they will not need to compete in the Primary and will both appear on the November ballot.
The only other Primary election contest in the Northeast Kingdom is for the single-representative Caledonia-Washington House District being vacated by Toll. The district is comprised of Cabot, Danville and Peacham.
Three Democrats are seeking the chance to follow Toll. They are Peter Griffin, Gwendolyn Hallsmith and Henry Pearl.
On the Republican side one candidate is seeking the House Seat for Caledonia-Washington and it’s not his first attempt. Bruce Melendy appeared on the ballot opposite Toll in 2010 and lost to her by 378 votes. As the only one in his party to seek election this year he will not have a Primary contest but will challenge the winning Democrat for the seat in November.
The Primary election day is Aug. 11. Early voting opens on June 27.
Newcomers Only
The other one-representative offices in which no incumbent will appear on the ballot do not require a Primary election.
Conquest’s former Orange-Caledonia seat will either go to Democrat Kelsey Root-Winchester or Republican Joe Parsons. The towns in the district are Newbury, Groton and Topsham.
Conquest served six terms as a legislator. He said he will miss serving the people of his district and serving alongside fellow legislators in Montpelier, but it is time to focus his attention on other interests.
“It’s really about feeling there are other interests that I haven’t been able to engage in to the degree that I’d like to,” he said. “It feels like it’s time to work on those other interests.”
In the Essex-Caledonia House District that Quimby is leaving after four two-year terms, voters must choose between Democrat Clement ‘Clem’ Bissonnette and Republican Terri Lynn Williams. Towns in the district are Concord, Guildhall, Lunenburg, Maidstone, Granby, Kirby, Brunswick, Victory.
More Races, Familiar Faces
Incumbents in other NEK races are hoping to remain in their positions, and in one case a former state senator is looking to return to that post.
Matthew Choate, a Democrat, was elected to the Caledonia-Orange Senate District in 2008. Two years later he lost re-election to Joe Benning, a Republican who has served the Senate district ever since. Choate wants back into the Senate. Benning is seeking re-election as is Sen. Jane Kitchel, a Democrat who lives in Danville.
A second Republican, Charles Wilson, of Lyndon, has also announced his intention to race for the Senate seat.
The region’s other Senate District, Essex-Orleans, is expected to feature both incumbents in the running, but in a slightly different way. Sens. Robert Starr and John Rodgers, both Democrats, have announced a desire to return to the state Senate, but Rodgers’ path is a bit more complicated by his failure to meet the major party filing deadline. He is hoping people will write his name into the Primary ballot enough times to get the nomination as a Democrat, but if that fails he will run as an Independent in the general election.
On the Democrat’s Primary ballot will be Starr and Ron Horton. Russ Ingalls is running for a Senate seat as a Republican.
In other area House districts incumbents face new challenges.
In Caledonia House District 1 (Waterford, Barnet, Ryegate), incumbent Republican Rep. Marcia Martel is being challenged by Progressive Dylan Stetson.
In Caledonia 3 (St. Johnsbury), incumbents Rep. Scott Beck, Republican, and Rep. Scott Campbell, Democrat, will appear on the ballot along with Republican Frank Empsall and Democrat Brice Simon.
In Caledonia 4 (Lyndon, Burke and Sutton), incumbent Republican Reps. Marty Feltus and Patrick Seymour will seek re-election. They are being challenged by David Hammond and Dennis Labounty, both Democrats, and Progressive Christian Bradley Hubbs.
In Essex-Cal-Orleans (Westmore, Newark, East Haven, Lemington, Bloomfield, Ferdinand, Brighton, Canaan, Norton, Averill, Lewis, Avery’s Gore Warren’s Gore), voters will recognize the name of the incumbent, Paul Lefebvre, but not his party affiliation. He made the switch from Republican to Independent. Also appearing on the ballot for the one-seat district will be Democrat Martha Allen.
In Orange 2 (Bradford, Fairlee, West Fairlee), incumbent Democrat Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas is being challenged by Republican Zachary Michael Lang.
No Contest
Unless Independent candidates appear ahead of the November election, three NEK House districts will have no contested races. No one is challenging Rep. Chip Troiano, a Democrat from Stannard. He serves the Caledonia 2 district (Stannard, Hardwick and Walden).
In Orleans 1 (Derby, Morgan, Charleston, Holland), Republican Reps. Lynn Batchelor and Brian Smith have no challenger, and neighboring Reps. Michael Marcotte, Woodman ‘Woody’ Page from Orleans 2, both incumbent Republicans, also face no challenger. Orleans 2 towns are Coventry, Newport, Irasburg.
Editor’s note: The Caledonian-Record will write more about the candidates and their contests in future editions closer to election time.
