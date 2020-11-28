MONTPELIER – The Vermont Department of Labor has received multiple reports of fraudulent communications relating to unemployment insurance benefits being sent to Vermonters. The Department reminds Vermonters filing for UI to be diligent in preventing fraud and to report any potential fraud to the Department of Labor and Attorney General’s Office.

On Monday and early Tuesday morning, the Department received information detailing two different communications in which the senders fraudulently state that “eligible workers” could “receive COVID-19 Benefits” from “the Department of Labor.”

