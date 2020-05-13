MONTPELIER – The Vermont Department of Labor and the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA) will hold a Virtual Town Hall event on Thursday, May 14, at 3:30 p.m.
The program will provide an overview for Protecting the Safety and Health of Workers with details around VOSHA and CDC guidance to protect Vermont workers as workplaces open, including materials developed by VOSHA.
Speakers will include Stephen Monahan (Director, Workers Compensation Division), Dan Whipple (Program Manager, VOSHA), and Dirk Anderson (Director, Wage and Hour Division)
Online Link: https://bit.ly/VOSHA_TownHall
Both workers and employers are encouraged to participate, as time will be provided for questions-and-answers. For those unable to join, the broadcast will be available for viewing both through the link above, as well as through the Department’s YouTube Channel, https://bit.ly/VTLabor-Youtube.
As detailed in Governor Phil Scott’s recent order, employers must provide training and details of standard operating procedures to their employees. Materials for training developed by VOSHA include:
• The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and an explanation of how the disease is spread;
• Information on appropriate social distancing and personal hygiene practices, including those set forth in Addendum 11 and other applicable guidance; and
• The types, proper use, limitations, location, handling, decontamination, removal, and disposal of any PPE being used.
As described in the recent order, employers may choose to adopt an additional training program that meets or exceeds the VOSHA-provided standard, or additional policies and procedures that are applicable to the employment environment and employees’ duties, which shall not be less restrictive than those developed by VOSHA.
Training materials can be accessed on the Department of Labor’s website or downloaded and printed. Once training is completed, a certificate of completion will be made available to keep for the individual’s records. To document compliance, employers will be asked to keep record of all employee certificates. Translated versions of the training materials have also been developed.
Training materials can be found by visiting https://labor.vermont.gov/VOSHA .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.