Littleton Fire responded to an apartment fire at 62 Pleasant St. in Littleton at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The occupant of the affected apartment was awoken by a smoke detector and escaped to safety. Residents of other apartments were evacuated. The fire was quickly extinguished and one person was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare for evaluation. Also responding were Bethlehem, Lisbon, Sugar Hill and Whitefield Fire also responded. (Photo By Paul Hayes)

