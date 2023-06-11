Deported Kidnapper/Robber Found In Orleans County

BURLINGTON — An illegal immigrant removed from the United States in 2006 after his arrest for a series of crimes, including kidnapping for ransom, robbery and illegal gun possession, has been jailed after being found in Orleans County, federal court records show.

Jae Woong Yoo, 44, was using the name Jaewood Lyu when he was sentenced to 3 years in prison in Bergan County, N.J. on Sept. 26, 2003 for robbery, kidnapping-hold for other purpose, burglary, possession of firearm for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon – handgun, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments