Deported Kidnapper/Robber Found In Orleans County

BURLINGTON — An illegal immigrant removed from the United States in 2006 after his arrest for a series of crimes, including kidnapping for ransom, robbery and illegal gun possession, has been jailed after being found in Orleans County, federal court records show.
Jae Woong Yoo, 44, was using the name Jaewood Lyu when he was sentenced to 3 years in prison in Bergan County, N.J. on Sept. 26, 2003 for robbery, kidnapping-hold for other purpose, burglary, possession of firearm for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon – handgun, the U.S. Border Patrol said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Burlington seeking Yoo’s detention pending trial because he was a serious risk to flee. Van de Graaf said even if released, Yoo still faces an immigration detainer as an illegal immigrant and he might be removed from the country before his criminal trial could be held.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle told Yoo, who was appearing by video from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, he would be detained. Doyle said Yoo would have a right to a probable cause hearing on Friday afternoon unless a federal grand jury indicts him in the meantime.
An Immigration Judge in Newark, N.J. on Oct. 30, 2006 ordered Yoo, a citizen of South Korea, removed from the United States and he was deported Dec. 1, 2006, records show. Yoo had remained off the law enforcement radar in the United States until last weekend.
Customs and Border Protection Officers became suspicious about a Nissan Maxima that was attempting to enter the United States on Interstate 91 at Derby Line about 5:30 a.m. June 4 and they alerted the U.S. Border Patrol, records show.
The car was driven by a naturalized U.S. citizen, who was originally from South Korea, Border Patrol Agent Thomas B. Russell of the Intelligence Division said in court papers. As the Border Patrol began to follow the car into Orleans County, the driver, identified as Soo Ho “Lance” Cho, began to make evasive driving techniques consistent with trying to avoid law enforcement observation or detection, Russell said.
The driver successfully lost the Border Patrol surveillance briefly at the Waterfront Plaza in Newport City, but the tracking soon resumed at the Newport Inn and Suites on East Main Street, records show.
Border Patrol Agent David Maland spotted two people get into the Nissan Maxima and then watched as Cho walked over to a white Toyota Tacoma to speak to the driver, court records show.
Both cars were later stopped by the Border Patrol along with Customs and Border Protection officers from Derby Line.
Cho, who had a New York State driver’s license, was operating the Maxima, while his front seat passenger was identified as Jae Lee, a citizen and national of North Korea with an Illinois driver’s license, records show.
Yoo, identified through his Korean passport, was in the backseat, Russell said. Investigation revealed Yoo had no right to be in the United States and had been ordered removed from the country in 2006.
Investigation revealed Yoo had entered Canada from the U.S. on May 31.
A criminal history check showed Yoo, while using the name Jaewoong Lyu in Closter, N.J. on Aug. 4, 1999 was arrested on charges of kidnapping for ransom, robbery, burglary-entering structure, theft by unlawful taking, and possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, records show.
He was subsequently convicted in 2001 and sentenced to 3 years in 2003, records show.
