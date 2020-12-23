Depot Square Bike Center Project In Jeopardy

A dumpster and a storage container occupy parking spaces outside the Wine Gate Restaurant in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Interior reconstruction work is underway at the restaurant due to fire and water damage. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The proposed redevelopment of a St. Johnsbury building into a business center targeting riders of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail has hit a snag.

A local group that calls itself the “Trailhead Collective” is in negotiations to purchase the former “Wine Gate” restaurant building at 25 Depot Square next to the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.

