Deputies Tase Wanted Man After Foot Chase In Concord

Deputies with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department chased a wanted man on foot in Concord Wednesday afternoon, taking him into custody after tasing him.
A warrant out of Caledonia Superior Court has been out for Shane Tetreault, 45, since state police reported he had violated a condition of release back in December. He pleaded not guilty to the violation charge on Thursday in Caledonia Superior Court.
The condition he is accused of violating is a 24-hour curfew in which he was supposed to remain at a Raymond Street apartment in Lyndonville. State police say he was absent from that residence on Dec. 14, 2021, when they went there to investigate a report of a possible assault.
The crime Tetreault is accused of committing that generated court-ordered conditions of release in Caledonia County is an aggravated assault from last September in which he allegedly tried to gouge another man’s eyes out.
VSP requested an arrest warrant on Dec. 20, 2021, and the judge issued the warrant.
It wasn’t until Wednesday that Tetreault was arrested based on warrants from both Caledonia County and Washington County.
Essex County deputies received a tip early Wednesday afternoon that Tetreault was possibly at a residence on Oregon Road in Concord. Deputies Larry Smith and Matt Thomas responded. They determined he was hiding in a motor home on the property and was initially refused commands to exit.
When he did come out of the motor home, noted a report from the sheriff’s department, he ran. The pursuit was described as brief but not without incident. The deputies reportedly brought Tetreault into a state of submission by stunning him with a taser. VSP assisted the deputies in taking him into custody.
Tetreault was taken to Northeast Regional Correctional Complex and lodged on the strength of the arrest warrant from the Caledonia County case as well as others out of Washington County. The sheriff’s department noted charges from Washington County that led to warrants include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary, impeding public officer, resisting arrest and criminal threatening.
At the arraignment, a bail of $200 was set regarding the Caledonia County case, but the Vermont Department of Corrections notes that Tetreault is being held in the St. Johnsbury prison on $25,000 bail in the aggravated assault charge out of Washington County.
