An Orleans County Sheriff’s Dept. deputy reported running radar on a truck going 85 mph in a 35 mph zone in Westfield on Tuesday.
It was just before noon that Deputy Andrew Gonyaw saw the speeding truck and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop, according to the report, and an ensuing chase reached speeds over 100 mph. The deputy broke off pursuit deciding it was too dangerous when the truck sped past a VTRANS litter pick-up crew in Lowell.
The truck and operator were later found by Deputy Gonyaw on the Hoisington Road in Lowell. The operator was identified as Brandon Baraw, 22, Newport Center.
Baraw was arrested and transported to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department for processing. He is scheduled for arraignment in Orleans Superior Court on Wednesday. He faces charges of excessive speed, attempting to elude and grossly negligent operation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.