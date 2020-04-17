Deputy State’s Attorney Phil Danielson Announces Retirement

Office of the Orleans County State’s Attorney: Attorney Phil Danielson is on the far left. (Courtesy photo)

The office of the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office recently announced the retirement of Deputy State’s Attorney Phil Danielson.

Attorney Danielson served the people of the State of Vermont as a prosecutor for the last 32 years. He worked as a prosecutor in the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Attorney General and finally in the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office.

State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett commented, “Congratulations Attorney Danielson on your retirement! There are few people who dedicate their entire careers to serving the people of Vermont, and we are sincerely lucky to have known him, worked with him and learned from him.”

“Phil Danielson served as a career criminal prosecutor and as an attorney within the Department of Children and Families,” Attorney General T.J. Donovan noted. “His work ethic and service to Vermont is a testament to defending the most vulnerable, speaking up for victims and children and making Vermont a better place to live for all families. I congratulate Phil on his 32 years of service to the State of Vermont.”

