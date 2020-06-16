DERBY - The public beach at Salem Lake is open, but the town of Derby’s usually public beach house is not.
The select board voted Monday to open the Beach House for rental by private parties, given that there are few cases of COVID-19 in this area. But it won’t be open for use by the public, says Bob Kelley, town administrator.
The beach has been open since the beach season began.
Instead of allowing public access to the bathrooms inside the Beach House, the select board has arranged for a portable potty at the beach.
Kelley said the town could not keep the Beach House clean and safe for public use due to the pandemic.
Private renters would be responsible for their own safety when using it, Kelley said.
Unlike a portable potty, the Beach House is often used by the public for changing and to get out of inclement weather if necessary as well as for bathrooms, Kelley said.
