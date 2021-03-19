Derby Business Destroyed By Fire

The Derby Tire and Service Center was destroyed by fire Thursday night.
Located at 259 Shattuck Hill Road, the business was engulfed in flames when Derby Line and Newport firefighters arrived about 10:20 p.m. Thursday.
Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill, investigating on behalf of the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, noted firefighters were hampered by low temperatures and persistent wind.
Sgt. Hill investigated at the request of Fire Chief Dennis Jacobs, who sought a determination of the origin and cause of the fire.
Investigators determined the fire began in the southwest area of the garage and spread to other areas of the building. Several pressurized tanks released during the fire event. “The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however the circumstances surrounding the fire event do not appear to be the result of direct human involvement,” wrote Sgt. Hill.
The building was a total loss with a preliminary damage estimate of approximately $1,500,000. There were no injuries reported resulting from this fire event.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881 of the VT Arson Tip Line at 1-800-32-ARSON.
