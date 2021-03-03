DERBY — Voters tapped Tom Roberts over long-time incumbent Susan Best for Derby lister on Tuesday.
They also went with incumbents for moderator and delinquent tax collector, and approved all articles and budgets in a first town meeting held entirely by Australian ballot.
In a town meeting election done entirely by Australian ballot for the first time, the lister results were 270 votes for Roberts, 115 for Best and 96 for the third candidate, Mark Linton. Roberts will serve a three-year term.
For moderator, voters chose incumbent Richard Nelson for town moderator over Frank Davis, 362 to 140. The vote was 331 for Nelson to 172 for Davis for school moderator.
For delinquent tax collector, incumbent Maryann Tetreault won with 399 votes to 102 for Cindy Besaw.
The $6.54 million school budget passed 293 to 88.
The town budget of $2.65 million, not including appropriations approved by voters Tuesday, passed 402 to 91.
