DERBY - School will resume for in-person instruction on Monday at Derby Elementary School for most grades after a week of virtual learning due to the discovery of a positive test for COVID-19.

Students who can return to school for in-school learning Monday are in pre-kindergarten and grades 3, 4, 5 and 6, according to postings on social media by the school on the weekend.Grades 1 and 2 will remain remote pending test results, school officials stated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments