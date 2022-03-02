DERBY — State officials are investigating a March 2 fire that completely destroyed a local auto business.

The Derby Line Fire Department and the surrounding department responded at about 1 a.m. March 2 to a fire at Don’s Auto, on Rt. 5 in Derby. They observed the business to be fully involved upon arrival. Fire suppression efforts were conducted, but the building sustained extensive damage and was considered a total loss. The victim was listed as Scott Keenan, 50, of Morgan.

The building was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported. The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) was contacted for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire. “The cause of the fire is still under investigation and at this time is believed NOT to be suspicious,” state official Tim Angell said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Angell at 802-585-9101, or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies, state officials said, offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments