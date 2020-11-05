DERBY — The select board gave another pandemic-related break this week to non-profit groups, including the area’s animal shelter, when it comes to seeking appropriations at town meeting.

The board voted Monday evening that organizations do not have to collect voter-signed petitions to get appropriations requests on the ballot in March if they have successfully received appropriations in the past two years, according to the minutes of the meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments