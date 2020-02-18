Derby Landowners To Pave Way For Future Developments

This aerial view shows the parcels of land slated for major regrading along U.S. Route 5, top left, known as Derby's commercial corridor. The land is southwest of Community National Bank's headquarters. (Courtesy Photo)

DERBY — Landowners plan to subdivide and regrade four acres of open land on Derby’s busy commercial corridor to make it attractive to potential future developers.

The property is currently an open field with busy snowmobile trails and signs that rise above nearby U.S. Route 5, known locally as the Derby Road.

