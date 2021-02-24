Derby Leader Backs New Border Video Surveillance Tower

DERBY — A plan by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to install video surveillance towers in Derby and North Troy, along with three other border towns in Vermont, has the support of the Derby Select Board chairman.
American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is opposed and encouraging Vermonters to make their opinions known.
CBP is inviting public comments on the proposed Northern Border Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) Swanton Sector, which would involve surveillance 120-foot towers in Derby, Franklin, Highgate, Richford and North Troy, along with two sites in Champlain, N.Y.
Similar surveillance towers have already been erected in other border communities, including in the Southwest.
“Personally I have no problem with it,” said Grant Spates, chairman of the Derby Select Board.
“The Boston Marathon terrorist would not have been caught had it not been for an extensive network of cameras in the public.
“We have drugs and human trafficking coming down from Canada. I have no problem giving our Border Protection agencies all the tools they need to prevent and apprehend those involved in illegal activities along the border.”
The Derby Select Board has no official position on it, Spates said.
The board heard questions about the proposal from three taxpayers on Monday evening. Spates said the board members hope to hear from someone from CBP about the proposal at the board’s March 8 meeting.
The proposed tower for Derby is planned for Letourneau field, to the east on the hill above the Interstate 91 port of entry in Derby Line, according to the draft finding of the environmental impact statement posted on the CBP website.
“Overall, the proposed project would have negligible to minor impacts on aesthetics and visual resources,” according to the draft finding.
The towers are intended to give border officers more capability to do their mission of border security.
“With the RVSS, CBP can maintain surveillance over large areas, contributing to agent safety, and increasing operational effectiveness as they detect, identify, and classify incursions/illegal entry and resolve the incursions with the appropriate level of response.”
ACLU of Vermont said the video surveillance system has had “profound, negative impacts on local communities” where it has already been installed.
“Vermonters value their privacy and are proud to live in vibrant, welcoming, and tight-knit communities,” said James Lyall, executive director of ACLU of Vermont.
“CBP’s proposed surveillance towers would accelerate the gradual militarization of our region and threaten the privacy, civil liberties, and safety of countless local residents. This proposal should be forcefully rejected.
“Anyone who doubts the impact that surveillance towers would have on Vermont communities can look to other border regions where similar towers – accompanied by Border Patrol checkpoints, roving patrol stops, surveillance drones, and other increasingly intrusive measures – have profoundly deteriorated quality of life and resulted in widespread abuses, to the point that those communities are virtually unrecognizable.
“Vermonters should not allow the federal government to do the same thing to our communities under the false pretense of ‘border security,’” ACLU of Vermont states.
“Even putting aside the many grave problems with the construction of surveillance towers in Vermont communities, Vermonters could not find a less trustworthy federal agency to undertake this proposal. We must not forget that CBP has a toxic internal culture, is responsible for heinous, widespread and continuing human rights abuses nationwide, and operates with no meaningful oversight or accountability.
“We have witnessed Border Patrol agents abducting protesters off of American streets, forcibly separating thousands of children from their parents, and routinely violating the rights and liberties of countless travelers,” citing problems more common on the southern border with Mexico and instances when protesters in Vermont were arrested.
“Rather than constructing surveillance towers and militarizing our communities, we should be dismantling and replacing a rogue agency that in no way represents our laws or our values.”
Information about the proposed towers and details on how to submit public comment is available at https://www.cbp.gov/document/environmental-assessments/draft-ea-swanton-rvss.
Comments may be sent by email to CBPSwantonSectorEA_RVSS@parsons.com. The subject line should read “CBP Swanton Sector EA.”
Comments must be received by March 15.
