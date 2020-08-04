Derby Line To Hold Delayed Annual Meeting At Fire Station

Derby Line Trustee Lindsay Brainard, at left, has stepped down due to moving out of the village. The two remaining trustees, Richard Creaser and Keith Beadle, will explain the budget at the annual meeting Aug. 18 at the Derby Line Fire Station. (File Photo)

DERBY LINE — The governor’s stay at home orders in the spring due to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the annual Derby Line village meeting in April.

Trustees have met since then and have decided to call the annual meeting this month now that larger gatherings are allowed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments