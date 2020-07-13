DERBY LINE — The two village trustees are hoping that residents will help break a deadlock over whether the village should allow all-terrain vehicles to access the downtown area.
Derby has already opened its town roads to ATVs and is asking the Vermont Agency of Transportation to open U.S. Route 5 and other key state roads to ATVs as well.
But the town doesn’t have a say over roads in the village of Derby Line, and ATV riders would like to use Elm Street to access downtown, reaching the gas station and several restaurants.
The trouble is that there are only two sitting village trustees right now — and they are divided over the issue.
So the trustees are asking residents to contact the village by email, social media, phone or in person by or before the next trustees’ meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 21 at the Derby Line Village Hall.
Trustee Keith Beadle said Monday that he would like to see downtown businesses benefit from customers riding ATVs.
The trustees have been asked by the Border Line Ridge Riders for access to Elm Street, which would link the Beebe Road in Derby town right to Main Street and the crossing to the Irving gas station and Jane’s eatery on Main Street. Within walking distance on Main Street is the Derby Line Village Inn and restaurant.
“The organization wants Derby Line to be connected to the rest of the trails,” Beadle said.
“In most places it’s worked pretty well. I think it’s brought business to areas that have needed it.
“I am in favor. I would love to see more people come to Derby Line and spend some money here.”
The other trustee, board Chairman Richard Creaser, is not in favor, but was willing to change his mind depending on how residents feel, Beadle said.
The third trustee position has been vacant for months after Trustee Lindsay Brainard resigned because he moved out of town.
The village has not had its annual meeting due to limitations on floor meetings in the small village hall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The village would have to elect a new trustee whenever the meeting is held, Beadle said.
Creaser put the request for information about ATVs on social media to ask residents to help the trustees decide which way to go, according to the village clerk.
“The trustees are examining the question of opening up village streets and roads to ATV traffic. If you have not done so already, please provide your input prior to our next scheduled meeting …” the request states.
The request also asks residents to attend the meeting to give their opinions.
Beadle said the village could hold a village-wide vote on the issue, whenever the trustees decide they can hold it.
Until the trustees or the voters make a decision, ATVs are not allowed on village streets.
