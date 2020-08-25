Derby Line Voters Create Paving Fund

The voters of Derby Line Village met last week inside the Derby Line Fire Department for the first time, able to social distance during the annual meeting Tuesday. (Photo by Robin Smith)

DERBY LINE — Seventeen voters gathered last week at the Derby Line Fire Department station for the long-delayed village annual meeting.

They were able to sit far enough apart in the Elm Street station to meet social distancing requirements. The meeting originally was to be held in the village hall in April, but could not due to the pandemic.

0
0
2
0
2

Tags

Load comments