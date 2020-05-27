DERBY - The Derby Lions Club has decided to cancel the July 4 celebrations and parade this year.
The parade usually stepped off at 10 a.m. at the Elks Club on Route 5 and headed through Derby Center to the green at North Country Union Junior High School where a chicken BBQ lunch was the popular attraction.
People reacted to the news on Facebook, lamenting the loss of this long local tradition and reminiscing about the chicken dinners.
“After careful conversations and listening to the governor and the safety of our community we unfortunately had to make the decision that the fourth of July celebration in Derby … will be postponed until July 4, 2021!” the club posted on its social media page.
“On behalf of the Derby Lions Club we wish you all nothing but a healthy and safe year! We hope to see you all next year July 4, 2021!”
