Derby Lions Deliver Christmas Baskets

The Derby Lions Club delivered over 100 Christmas fruit baskets to shut-ins and elderly in and around Derby on Dec. 7. Club members and family gathered in the Club room at the Derby Town Clerk’s office to attach greeting tags and organize the deliveries for this annual event. The Derby Village Store again prepared the baskets for the Club.
Participants in the effort included: Lisa Dubois, Gary Brainard, Mary Brainard, Brian Dubois, Amy Snider, Debbie Prine, Nick Willis, Jeanine Young, Joe Young, Scott Taylor, Julie Taylor and Curt Brainard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.