DERBY — A Derby parks and recreation committee is seeking feedback on what residents want to see in a proposed new town park in Derby Center.
The Derby Select Board formed the committee in March and asked for a recommendation on whether to turn undeveloped town property behind the town office building into a park or other recreational facility.
The committee will also look at the town’s other parks and recreation facilities, help coordinate or plan community events in town and develop goals for future recreation in Derby to recommend to the select board.
The committee posted a survey on the town website, asking residents, visitors and stakeholders about which recreational facilities in town that they use and what they would like to see developed.
The select board is also asking the committee to take a major role in developing a sense of community and enhancing the quality of life in Derby.
Derby has parks and many spaces for recreation already, some operated by the town and some by one of the two villages or privately, sometimes with town financial support.
Recreation sites include the dog park, Derby Line Village’s Baxter Park, the town skating rink on the green in Derby Center, the new ballpark at North Country Union Junior High School, and the town’s tennis courts behind the town office.
A private cross-country ski area is in Derby. There is a bike trail on the former railroad bed between Beebe and Newport City.
Other sites include a picnic park on the Clyde River, the town forest and the war monument park in Derby Center.
The town purchases the property behind the town office for several years with an eye toward public use.
