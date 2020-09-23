NEWPORT CITY - A Derby man is being held without bail after Vermont State Police said he chased a woman with his vehicle through a crowded Gardner Park Sunday and then through city streets, threatening her and the lives of others, including children in the park.

Michael Hale, 35, pleaded not guilty Monday in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division to multiple felony charges, including aggravated domestic assault in the first degree with a weapon and aggravated stalking with a deadly weapon, court records show.

