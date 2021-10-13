Derby Man Accused Of Pulling Gun On Teenage Girl

A Derby man has been accused of pulling a hand gun on a 14-year-old girl over the weekend.
Roger Morse, 39, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Monday to 1st degree felony aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services, reckless endangerment and cruelty to a child.
Judge A. Gregory Rainville then ordered Morse held in pre-trial detention for lack of a court appointed custodian.
Orleans Superior Court
According to court documents, Morse and the juvenile were at a Main Street residence in Derby on Saturday when Morse allegedly grabbed the girl by the arms and hair, pushed her to the ground and “threw his beer at her” during an argument.
The alleged victim told Vermont State Police Tpr. Nathan Handy that she then attempted to call a family member for a ride on her cell phone, but Morse continued to yell at her and attempt to grab her so the teen told him to stop or she would call the police. Morse then took the cell phone away from her — briefly.
“Juvenile #1 told me when Roger got close, she grabbed her phone back,” wrote Tpr. Handy in his report. ” Juvenile #1 advised Roger then went to his truck parked in the driveway and grabbed a black handgun and pointed it at her and told her to give him the cell phone … Roger started walking towards her, so she gave Roger the cell phone and he threw it at the house.”
Police say the teen suffered a scraped knee when Morse allegedly pushed her to the ground. Witnesses at the scene corroborated the juvenile’s statements about the alleged incident.
If convicted of all the charges Morse faces a possible sentence of over 19 years in prison and over $36,000 in fines.
