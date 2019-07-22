Derby Man Arrested For DUI Following Traffic Stop

Dustin Craig

Dustin Craig, 42, of Derby, was stopped on VT Route 105 and arrested for driving under the influence, Vermont State Police said. According to a report, Craig exhibited indicators of impairment while speaking with troopers and was brought into custody. He was later released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Aug. 13.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.