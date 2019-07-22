Derby Man Arrested For DUI Following Traffic Stop

Dustin Craig, 42, of Derby, was stopped on VT Route 105 and arrested for driving under the influence, Vermont State Police said. According to a report, Craig exhibited indicators of impairment while speaking with troopers and was brought into custody. He was later released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Aug. 13.
