Derby Man Charged With Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation Of Conditions Of Release

Travis Chilafoux

A man was remanded to Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $30,000 bail after charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault, and violation of conditions of release.

According to Trooper Aaron Leonard of the Derby barracks, at 2:26 p.m. on April 3, state police responded to a dispute on Derby Pond Road. Investigation revealed Travis Chilafoux, of Derby, attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a household member, and was in violation of his court-ordered conditions of release.

