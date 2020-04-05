Derby Man Charged With Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation Of Conditions Of Release

A man was remanded to Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $30,000 bail after charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault, and violation of conditions of release.
According to Trooper Aaron Leonard of the Derby barracks, at 2:26 p.m. on April 3, state police responded to a dispute on Derby Pond Road. Investigation revealed Travis Chilafoux, of Derby, attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a household member, and was in violation of his court-ordered conditions of release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.